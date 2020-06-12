Burglary suspects to face prosecutor in Naxos

Four suspected members of a burglary ring active on Naxos were to face a prosecutor on the Aegean island on Friday in connection with a lucrative raid on Wednesday.



The suspects are two Greek men, aged 17 and 21, and two foreign nationals – a 22-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman – according to investigators who are seeking another two suspected accomplices.

Police found 72,390 euros in cash and another 10,000 euros in British pounds in a car believed to have been used by the suspects to remove their loot from the targeted home.