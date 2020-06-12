Twenty new covid-19 infections, no deaths

Greek health authorities on Friday confirmed 20 new coronavirus infections in the country bringing the new tally to 3,108 people (55 percent of which are men).

Of these, 694 are linked to travellers from abroad and 1,768 to a known case, according to the press release issued by the Health Ministry.

No new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, leaving the total number of fatalities at 183.

A total of 14 patients remain intubated (same as Thursday) whose median age is 75. Six of them are women and the rest are men. Another 116 patients have left intensive care.

Health authorities have conducted 243, 867 tests since the start of the year, the ministry said.