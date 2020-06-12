Air France to increase flights to Europe
Air France announced on Friday it was accelerating moves to resume flights over the summer holiday period.
It said several routes would resume between Paris and the French regions, as well as inter-regional routes, particularly to and from Corsica.
The number of services will also be increased to the French overseas departments and territories, as well as to Europe, mainly to Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal.
[Reuters]