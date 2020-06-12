BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Tsakos reports Q1 profit of $21.2 mln

TAGS: Business, Energy, Shipping

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $21.2 million. 

On a per-share basis, the Athens-based company said it had net income of $0.12.

Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $0.42 per share. 

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $178.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $146.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.91. A year ago, they were trading at $3.20.

[AP]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 