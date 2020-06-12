Tsakos reports Q1 profit of $21.2 mln

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $21.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Athens-based company said it had net income of $0.12.



Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $0.42 per share.



The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $178.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $146.2 million.



The company’s shares closed at $2.91. A year ago, they were trading at $3.20.



[AP]