Dendias reiterates Greek support for Serbia’s EU path, position on Kosovo

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias reiterated Greece’s steadfast support of Serbia's European perspective in a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic in Athens on Friday.

“The aim of Greek foreign policy is the integration of the Western Balkans in the European family,” he said in a written statement after the meeting.

Concerning the talks between Belgrade and Pristina, Dendias reiterated that Greece's position on Kosovo's regime remains the same until a final agreement is reached between the two sides.

The two ministers also expressed their willingness to cooperate in a number of areas to address the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.