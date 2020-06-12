Varvitsiotis calls for better control of migration in Aegean by Turkey

Alternate Foreign Affairs Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis called for better control of migration flows in the Aegean Sea during this summer, a season that usually sees a spike in migration flow, during an online meeting with Turkish Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Faruk Kaymakci on Friday, when they discussed the priorities of the Greek presidency of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers.

The Turkish minister asked the EU to fulfill all the provisions under the 2016 EU-Turkey Joint Declaration.

He also pointed out that the Greek presidency's focus on the issue of human rights during a pandemic offers opportunities for cooperation within the Council of Europe.

Varvitsiotis reiterated Greece's firm support of Turkey's EU accession prospect, but also stressed the need to have open channels of communication that contribute to a sincere dialogue between the two countries, saying it is the only way to successfully address issues concerning both countries.