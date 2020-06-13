Thermal cameras installed at Athens and Thessaloniki railway stations

A woman passes a thermal camera used to detect abnormally high body temperatures among passengers arriving at Larissis railway station in Athens on Friday. Train operator Trainose began operating the thermal cameras it has installed at railway stations in Athens and Thessaloniki as an additional precaution against the spread of coronavirus and for the protection of passengers and staff. The thermal cameras have been placed at the entrance of the platforms at Larissis station in Athens and at Neos Stathmos (New Station) in Thessaloniki. Trainose said it is protecting the privacy of passengers while fully abiding with official safety guidelines against Covid-19. [Pantelis Saitas/EPA]