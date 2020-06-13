Greek saffron producers eye  market share in China

As the Covid-19 pandemic is fading away in most parts of Europe, the continent is straining to revive its hard-hit economy – on a bumpy road, as economic forecasts indicated.



But signs showed that demands from China are cushioning the shock.



When the first shipment of Greek red saffron was finally ready to be exported to China, Vasilis Mitsopoulos, president of the Kozani Saffron Producers Cooperative, breathed a sigh of relief and hailed that “a dream has come true.”



With no intention of hiding his ambition, Mitsopoulos acknowledged that the cooperative’s goal is “to gain a market share” in the most populous Asian country.



Export of agricultural food products featured in agreements signed by the two countries' leaders last November.



And in May, a joint ministerial decision on the export of kiwifruit paved the way for shipping Greek food products to China.



Those moves were deemed as mutually beneficial, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic.



[Xinhua]