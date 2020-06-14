Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was elected last year with a mandate to proceed with brave reforms. So far, he has proved to be a capable manager, even in very difficult times of crisis.

However, the reform plan remains unfulfilled in critical areas such as the privatization of loss-making state-controlled companies (DEKO) and the reform of the social security system – among others.

It has by now become quite clear who is working hard, who is in favor of reforms and who is against them.

Changes must be made now. Tomorrow will be too late!