New conviction for Rhodes rapist

One of the two men convicted last month for the rape and murder of 21-year-old student Eleni Topaloudi on Rhodes in 2018 has been issued with another conviction, a 15-year prison sentence for the rape of a 19-year-old disabled woman, reports said on Saturday.

A court on Kos accepted a prosecutor’s proposal to impose a prison term on the 19-year-old Albanian national after the court heard that he raped a Rhodes woman, with 67 percent disability, just a few days after the murder of Topaloudi.

A 23-year-old man was also implicated in the attack on the disabled woman but was not sentenced.

Last month, the Albanian national and a different 23-year-old man were sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 15 years each for raping and murdering Topaloudi, in a case which shocked the nation.