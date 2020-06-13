NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

New conviction for Rhodes rapist

TAGS: Crime

One of the two men convicted last month for the rape and murder of 21-year-old student Eleni Topaloudi on Rhodes in 2018 has been issued with another conviction, a 15-year prison sentence for the rape of a 19-year-old disabled woman, reports said on Saturday.

A court on Kos accepted a prosecutor’s proposal to impose a prison term on the 19-year-old Albanian national after the court heard that he raped a Rhodes woman, with 67 percent disability, just a few days after the murder of Topaloudi.

A 23-year-old man was also implicated in the attack on the disabled woman but was not sentenced.

Last month, the Albanian national and a different 23-year-old man were sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 15 years each for raping and murdering Topaloudi, in a case which shocked the nation. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 