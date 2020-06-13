Fire service investigates kiosk fire in southern Athens

The fire service is investigating a blaze that broke out at a street kiosk in the southern Athens neighborhood of Kallithea early on Saturday morning, destroying the structure but causing no injuries.

The kiosk had been open when the blaze broke out at 7.40 a.m. but its owner managed to get out without coming to any harm.

Two fire engines were quickly dispatched to the scene and firefighters put out the blaze but not before it had destroyed the kiosk.