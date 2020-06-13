Police in Thessaloniki trace missing child

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Saturday announced that a 10-year-old girl who had been missing since Thursday had been found safe and well in the city’s Kalamaria neighborhood.

Markella Verami’s mother had expressed fears to the Greek media on Friday that her daughter may have been abducted on her way back from school in Toumba on Thursday after a fellow pupil claimed the girl had left with a woman who accosted her as the children were leaving school.



The woman reportedly called the girl by her name.

In comments to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the girl’s mother confirmed that her daughter had been found and might see a child psychologist.