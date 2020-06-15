While speculation of early elections has been categorically denied by the prime minister, a cabinet reshuffle remains on the table, with three possible dates.

The first is before the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) in early September. The disadvantage of this option is that the reshuffle could spark a reaction from those who were either replaced or not used, which may overshadow the message at the TIF.

The second date is mid-July, a year after the government’s formation, and a reshuffle could be viewed as a restart.

The third date is even earlier, over the next few days. The rationale behind that is there is now a clear picture of how the government has worked all year and postponing the reshuffle simply prolongs the problems that have been identified.

This argument is also particularly strong among the prime minister’s aides and has reportedly gained traction.