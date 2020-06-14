The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to celebrate its 75th anniversary of being a publicly traded corporation. CEO Albert Bourla, joined by NYSE President Stacey Cunningham, rings the NYSE Closing Bell.

The development of a vaccine against coronavirus is possible by October, according to Albert Bourlas, head of the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

In an interview with Kathimerini, he said the company he manages has a budget of 2 billion euros for the research that will lead to the discovery of the vaccine and the creation of antiviral drugs.

Bourlas, a Greek who has lived in New York for the past few years and talks regularly with US President Donald Trump over the health crisis, grew up in Thessaloniki, went to a public school, graduated from the AUTh Veterinary School and became one of the world's most important managers.

But he still retains the characteristic twang of his native northern Greece and always visits his homeland and the resort of Halkidiki in the summer.