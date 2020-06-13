Man arrested over shooting incident in Preveza

A man in the western town of Preveza is facing possible charges of attempted homicide, dangerous bodily injury and violation of gun laws in connection with a shooting incident that injured four people late Friday night.

According to the police report, the arrested man and three more suspects fired against a couple and two minors, aged 10 and 12, at a Roma camp in Preveza, injuring all four.

The suspects fled the scene but officers were able to track one of them down and identify the remaining three.

The victims were hospitalised with light injuries at the city’s General Hospital.

As part of the investigation, officers seized 24 hunting cartridges of various calibers and a shotgun.