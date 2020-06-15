Museums nationwide reopen on Monday

Museums across the country will reopen on Monday after a three-month shutdown imposed by health authorities to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

A two-meter indoors and a 1.5-meter outdoors distance among all visitors will be observed for visitors alongside the mandatory use of protective face masks. The maximum number of for tour groups will be eight people.

Acropolis Museum President Professor Dimitris Pantermalis told state-run news agency ANA on Saturday that the closure of the Acropolis Museum "was not only unpredictable, it was a huge shock ... but ultimately this downtime became rather creative."

He said that a lot of maintenance work was carried out as were improvements in infrastructure and lighting. "We are moving towards the opening of the museum completely renewed," he said.

Director of the National Archaeological Museum Maria Lagogianni told ANA that "we want to ensure employees feel and actually are safe, but also that visitors can enjoy the museum knowing that their health safety is not at risk."