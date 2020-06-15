NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Thirty-six migrants rescued from boat off Lesvos

The Greek Coast Guard rescued 36 migrants from a dinghy off the northwest coast of the island of Lesvos on Sunday.

The migrants - 16 men, 10 women (among them 2 pregnant) and 10 minors - from Iran and Afghanistan were transported to the port of Petra for a medical check, before being taken to the Megala Therma camp, northern Lesvos, where they will be quarantined.

Accordimng to the coast guard, this is the third migrant-carrying vessel that reached at Lesvos in June.

A total of 108 migrants passed through the island this month, while the other islands of the northern Aegean have seen zero migration flows since March.

