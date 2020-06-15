Dendias in Paris on Monday for talks with Le Drian

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias is heading to Paris on Monday, where he will meet with his French counterpart Jean-Yves le Drian.

Talks are expected to focus on bilateral, European and regional issues, with an emphasis on developments in the eastern Mediterranean, on further tackling the coronavirus pandemic and on attracting investments, while the migration crisis and the European prospects of the Western Balkans will also be discussed, says a ministry statement.

Dendias and Le Drian will then both join a video conference with the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

EU foreign ministers will also hold video talks with their US counterpart Mike Pompeo to discuss Israel’s annexation plans, Washington’s decision to withdraw from international organizations and how to deal with China.