A total of 82,159 graduating high schoolers will sit this year’s nationwide university entry exams that started on Monday, amid strict health protocols to avoid the transmission of the coronavirus.

The candidates will claim 77,970 seats in Greek universities in the exams that started nine days later than the ones in 2019.

Following guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, the students will be sitting 1.5 meters apart in the classrooms, while supervisors are obliged to wear mask.

Due to the closure of schools since the first days of March, the examination material has been reduced by about 25 percent compared with the original plan.

In March, the Education Ministry introduced distance learning through online classes to help candidates prepare for the exams.

The exams kicked off on Monday with Greek language and literature.