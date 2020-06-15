Blaze destroys section of Byzantine monastery in Phocis

[Orthodoxia.info]

A section of an 11th century monastery in Fokida, central Greece, burned on Sunday, destroying an old icon and some relics, state-run news agency ANA reported on Monday.

According to the fire service, the blaze started shortly after 11 p.m. from the roof of the Byzantine Monastery of Panagia Varnakova and quickly spread to its church.

The firemen evacuated the nuns and no injuries were reported.

The mayor of Dorida, Giorgos Kapetsonis, said the swift intervention of the firefighters stopped the blaze before it spread to the surrounding forrest.

It is the second blaze at the monastery after January 2017, when flames destroyed several rooms, including the library.

The monastery was built in 1077 and is situated on Mount Vardoussia some 25km northeast of Nafpaktos.