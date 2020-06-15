Dendias, Le Drian discuss coronavirus, Eastern Mediterranean, investments

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the coronation pandemic, attracting investment and migration were the main issues discussed in a meeting between Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias with French counterpart Jean-Yves le Drian in Paris on Monday.

The two ministers also discussed the European perspective of the Western Balkans.

Dendias and Le Drian will then participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council, where the issue of Turkish activities in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean will also be raised.

Later in the day, EU foreign ministers will also hold video talks with their US counterpart Mike Pompeo to discuss Israel’s annexation plans, Washington’s decision to withdraw from international organizations and how to deal with China.