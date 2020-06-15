PM: Greece will be better prepared for second wave of Covid-19

Greece will be better prepared if the coronavirus pandemic resurfaces in fall, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on a television interview on Sunday night.

Mitsotakis said Greek society is better prepared, having adopted social distancing and protective measures, while many more beds have been added in intensive care units than what existed last March.

He also said that health authorities will be “smarter” in testing and tracking, by taking more targeted measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“We hope that even if the virus strikes, we will not need to take horizontal measures … We can be smarter in the measures we take,” he told the Synthesis current affairs show.

Asked whether he believed Greece would be lucky in fall and not face a second wave, he said: “I would not invest in luck. And I would certainly not leave the country unprepared in any way for the very serious possibility, the high probability, of the coronavirus returning in some way in the fall or winter. But we will be more prepared.”