Elliniko casino, two hotels ready by 2024, says minister

A casino and two hotels being planned for the landmark plot of Athens’ former international airport on the southern coast at Elliniko will be ready for business by 2024, Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Monday.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, Georgiadis said that construction activity will officially begin at the plot – which represents one of the country’s biggest privatization projects – in early July and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The process of demolishing around 900 structures on the plot and clearing the land is expected to take around three-and-a-half years, Georgiadis said, adding that the casino and two hotels will be built in the meantime and will be ready to open before the completion of the other features of the development project. These will include high-rises with offices and condominiums, as well as entertainment and leisure facilities.