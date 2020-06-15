Coronavirus: 13 new cases, one death
Greek health authorities say they have confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases in the country in the last 24 hours, which raises the total number to 3,134.
The death toll from Covid-19 has climbed to 184, as one more fatality was recorded in the past 24 hours.
Thirteen people remain intubated in intensive care units.