Athens to get ‘smart’ traffic light system

The Athens Traffic Police said on Monday that a “smart” traffic light system equipped with surveillance cameras to monitor pedestrians and motorists will soon be piloted in the Greek capital.

The exact location where the system will be installed was not revealed. The results of the pilot program will be evaluated in order to expand the measure throughout Attica.

It was also announced on Monday that all existing road traffic control cameras will be upgraded.

