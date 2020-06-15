Borrell voices concern over East Med tension

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, has expressed the bloc’s concern over the escalation of tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.



Asked during a press conference after the EU’s foreign affairs council on Monday over Turkey’s activity in the area, Borrell said that “the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean is becoming worse.”



“Greece and Cyprus have been rightly complaining about the fact that there are drillings very near their coastline,” he said.



The EU official said that the next foreign affairs council will discuss the issue of the bloc’s affairs with Turkey.