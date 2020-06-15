Revamp plan for East Attica

Around 260 hectares will be included in a new zoning plan for the east Attica seaside towns of Mati and Kokkino Limanaki which were impacted by devastating wildfires in 2018, while Provalinthos and Ampeloupoli will continue to be designated as forestland, the Environment Ministry announced Monday.

The plan will go up for public consultation within 10 days, with the aim of securing approval in October. The number of illegally constructed buildings in the area to be demolished was reduced to 141.



The plan designates open spaces and residential areas, road access to the coast, the demarcation of streams and the implementation of anti-flood works.