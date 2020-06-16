A network of active and retired police officers, along with lawyers and entrepreneurs are being investigated in connection with a criminal racket believed to have been providing protection to brothels, strip clubs and illegal gambling dens, Kathimerini understands.

In the context of an investigation launched by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) in 2015, and continued by corruption prosecutors, a total of 28 suspects are expected to be summoned over the coming days to answer to charges of running a criminal organization, bribe taking and money laundering.

The probe has focused largely on evidence, in the form of wire-tapped conversations and photographs, forwarded by former EYP director Yiannis Roubatis to prosecutors. In a note to the prosecutors, Roubatis claimed that the racket had “managed to infiltrate important services of the Hellenic Police.”



The racket is believed to have raised more than a million euros a month.