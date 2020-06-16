Beach lounger app adjusts to new needs

Online platform Plazz has upgraded its services in the drive to safeguard public health by helping avert overcrowding at organized beach facilities.

The platform allows managers to monitor bookings for loungers in real time so as to organize guests arriving at the beach quickly and effectively, giving staff time to disinfect the areas and equipment used by previous guests.

The application is also available for swimming pool facilities. Through Plazz, firms can create special discount packages for individual customers or groups so as to make their facilities more attractive, while also having access to detailed statistics regarding visitor numbers and revenues.

Created by Manos Paterakis and Lefteris Farmakas in 2015, Plazz was the first application of its kind in Greece. It represents a network of 3,500 beach loungers across Greece and over 50,000 users.