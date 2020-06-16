With the exception of the statue of the former American president Harry Truman in downtown Athens that has been toppled, splashed with paint and firebombed, Greece has not witnessed, at least in recent years, any attempts to “erase” history by means of vandalism.

On the contrary, Greek authorities, finally, seem to be taking steps to make up for the neglect of a historic monument so profound that it was tantamount to an act of sabotage.

Authorities are seeking to rectify the demise of the formal royal family’s summer residence at Tatoi, a complex of buildings, gardens and woodland northwest of Athens that had been left to fall to rust and ruin as a result of political prejudice. They are salvaging a part of history.