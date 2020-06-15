More hotels announce their reopening

One after the other, major hotel groups are reopening units across Greece, with the baton this week passing to the Mitsis and Mantonanakis groups.

Both hotel chains announced the reopening of several (though not all) units as of early July, indicating that similarly to other major groups, they are waiting to see the course of bookings before proceeding with the opening of more of their hotels.

According to the announcements, the Mantonanakis group reopens on July 3 the Grand Resort Lagonissi in Attica, the Elounda Beach Hotels and Villas, the Kalimera Kriti Hotel & Village Resort and the Kernos Beach in Crete, as well as the Amphitryon Hotel in Nafplio in the Peloponnese.

Mitsis Hotels announced the resumption of operation of units in all of the five destinations where it is active. As of July 1, doors will open for guests at the Rinela Beach Resort & Spa on Crete, the Alila Resort & Spa on Rhodes, the Blue Domes Resort & Spa on Kos and the Sofitel Athens Airport in Spata.

They will be followed on July 10 by the Galini Wellness Spa & Resort in Kamena Vourla in central Greece, with further announcements expected for more units of the Mitsis Hotels chain.

Both the Mitsis and the Mantonanakis groups stressed that very strict health protocols are being adopted for safeguarding the health of their guests and their employees alike.

The Mitsis Hotels group went on to say that it has introduced an integrated plan for upholding hygiene and safety that has been designed in accordance with international scientific standards and the guidelines of the World Health Organization and the Greek ministries of Health and Tourism.

The plan provides for all the necessary safety measures, requirements and procedures for all sections of the group’s hotels, such as keeping occupancy low, regularly disinfecting all frequent-touch surfaces, supplying guests and staff with personal hygiene packages, imposing strict food hygiene and safety standards, operating restaurants on a 24-hour basis with contactless service, increasing measures of protection for leisure and entertainment venues, swimming pools and beaches, and introducing an automatic process with electronic check-in an check-out, round-the-clock medical care, constant training for the staff and an information campaign for all units of Mitsis Hotels.