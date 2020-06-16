PM begins visit to Israel; talks to focus on energy, tourism, investments

Investments, energy and the broadening of Greek-Israeli relations will be at the center of a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis’ trip to Israel will be his first trip overseas after the coronavirus outbreak. He will be accompanied by six ministers, including defence and tourism.

The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements on tourism, agricultural cooperation, cybersecurity and technology.

During the visit, six Greek ministers will participate in a high-level Greek-Israeli ministerial council. Mitsotakis is also expected to meet with businesspeople and investment groups.

The prime minister will hold talks with Netanyahu on Tuesday and the following day visit Jerusalem’s Holocaust memorial site Yad Vashem, according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry official cited by The Times of Israel.

The same online newspaper said the Greek delegation will not travel to the West Bank city of Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority.

Flights from Israel to Greece are expected to restart on July 1.