Woman lightly injured as bus smashes into bus stop in Athens

TAGS: Transport

A woman was lightly injured on Monday afternoon in a bus crash on Filellinon street in central Athens, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said in a statement Tuesday.

The incident happened when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and plowed into a bus stop where several people were standing.

The 39-year-old woman was injured on her hand, Greek media reported.

The crash destroyed the bus stop’s roof panel.

It was not clear why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

