Woman lightly injured as bus smashes into bus stop in Athens
Online
A woman was lightly injured on Monday afternoon in a bus crash on Filellinon street in central Athens, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said in a statement Tuesday.
The incident happened when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and plowed into a bus stop where several people were standing.
The 39-year-old woman was injured on her hand, Greek media reported.
The crash destroyed the bus stop’s roof panel.
It was not clear why the driver lost control of the vehicle.