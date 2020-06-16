Wife, daughter arrested for husband's killing in Thessaloniki

A woman and her daughter were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of her 49-year-old husband in the district of Evosmos, in Thessaloniki, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Tuesday.

The victim, a taxi driver, was found by his son in a pool of blood in his apartment late Sunday night and called the police.

The 45-year-old wife and her 18-year-old daughter are facing charges of homicide and unlawful use of weapons, respectively.

According to police sources, the victim’s wife claimed that her late husband had been molesting their daughter for years while the latter was underage.

She also said there were economic disagreements between her and the victim.

Police said the two suspects entered the victim’s bedroom on Sunday and stabbed him repeatedly with a knife. They then tried to hide the incriminating evidence by throwing the knife in a road gutter.

Both women will appear before a prosecutor on Tuesday.