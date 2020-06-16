Mitsotakis meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem
The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements on tourism, agricultural cooperation, cybersecurity and technology.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem on Tuesday, as the Greek premier started his two-day visit in the country.
During the visit, six Greek ministers will participate in a high-level Greek-Israeli ministerial council. Mitsotakis is also expected to meet with businesspeople and investment groups.
The meeting will be followed by joint statements.