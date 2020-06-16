NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mitsotakis meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem on Tuesday, as the Greek premier started his two-day visit in the country.

The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements on tourism, agricultural cooperation, cybersecurity and technology.

During the visit, six Greek ministers will participate in a high-level Greek-Israeli ministerial council. Mitsotakis is also expected to meet with businesspeople and investment groups.

The meeting will be followed by joint statements.

