Mitsotakis meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem on Tuesday, as the Greek premier started his two-day visit in the country.

The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements on tourism, agricultural cooperation, cybersecurity and technology.



During the visit, six Greek ministers will participate in a high-level Greek-Israeli ministerial council. Mitsotakis is also expected to meet with businesspeople and investment groups.

The meeting will be followed by joint statements.