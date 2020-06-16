Economist Michalis Masourakis to take over as Greece's IMF representative

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras appointed Michalis Masourakis as Greece's new respresentative to the International Moneraty Fund (IMF), accoridng to a ministry statement.



Masourakis will succeed Michalis Psalidopoulos on September 1 who leaves its post after five years and whom the govenment and the ministry thanked for his contribution and cooperation.

The new representative has served as Chief-Economist at the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (2015-2020), director of Financial Studies at Alpha Bank (1996-2015) and has worked as economist at the IMF (1983-1986).