BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Economist Michalis Masourakis to take over as Greece's IMF representative

TAGS: Economy

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras appointed Michalis Masourakis as Greece's new respresentative to the International Moneraty Fund (IMF), accoridng to a ministry statement.

Masourakis will succeed Michalis Psalidopoulos on September 1 who leaves its post after five years and whom the govenment and the ministry thanked for his contribution and cooperation.

The new representative has served as Chief-Economist at the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (2015-2020), director of Financial Studies at Alpha Bank (1996-2015) and has worked as economist at the IMF (1983-1986).

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 