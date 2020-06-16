Woman and daughter remanded in custody over killing of husband

A woman and her daughter were jailed pending trial on Tuesday over charges of premeditated homicide in a calm mental state and violations of gun laws over the killing of the woman’s husband, following their depositions before a prosecutor.

The two suspects were granted time to prepare their depositions before a magistrate.

According to police sources, the 45-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter claimed that the 49-year-old victim sexually abused the daughter while she was a minor and that he had taken money that belonged to the family.

The victim, a taxi driver, was found by his son in a pool of blood in his apartment in the district of Evosmos, in Thessaloniki, late Sunday night and called the police.

Police said the two suspects entered the victim’s bedroom on Sunday and stabbed him repeatedly with a knife. They then tried to hide the incriminating evidence by throwing the knife in a road gutter.