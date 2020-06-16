Borrell calls for strengthening of Operation Irini

EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell on Tuesday called for the strengthening of Operation Irini, the bloc’s naval mission in the Mediterranean Sea aimed at enforcing the UN arms embargo on Libya.



“Operation Irini has hailed ships, since it was launched, on more than 130 occasions,” Borrell said after a videoconference of EU defense ministers.



[More than] 100 in relation with the arms embargo, 29 in relation with the oil embargo,” he said.



“For sure, it can do more and better. But it is already delivering what it was set up for.”