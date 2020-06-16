Greek PM hints at cabinet reshuffle
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has suggested that he could carry out a reshuffle of his conservative cabinet.
Asked during his visit to Israel Tuesday about media speculation on the issue, Mitsotakis said, “as you know, I make my decisions on the mountain, but now it is summer.”
“But you are using the wrong word; the right one is ‘corrective moves’,” the premier added.