NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek PM hints at cabinet reshuffle

TAGS: Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has suggested that he could carry out a reshuffle of his conservative cabinet.

Asked during his visit to Israel Tuesday about media speculation on the issue, Mitsotakis said, “as you know, I make my decisions on the mountain, but now it is summer.”

“But you are using the wrong word; the right one is ‘corrective moves’,” the premier added.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 