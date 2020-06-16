NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Coronavirus: 15 new cases, one death

Greek health authorities say they have confirmed 15 new coronavirus cases in the country in the last 24 hours, which raises the total number to 3,148.

The death toll from Covid-19 has climbed to 185, as one more fatality was recorded in the past 24 hours.

Twelve people remain intubated in intensive care units.

