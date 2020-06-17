Acropolis Museum charging half-price admission for 11th anniversary

Following its successful reopening on Monday after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Acropolis Museum is on Saturday is offering visitors half-price entry to celebrate the 11th anniversary of its operation.

The reduced entry fee, 5 euros, will apply to all permanent exhibition areas, the museum said in a statement yesterday, noting that visitors will also have the opportunity to see the temporary exhibition “Chisel and Memory: The contribution of marble craftsmanship to the restoration of the Acropolis monuments,” which is to run through September.

The museum has undertaken all the necessary measures for the protection of the health of its visitors, the statement added.

It added that gallery talks held by the museum’s archaeologist-hosts are to begin this week. Visitors wishing to participate are required to wear a protective mask and to use the whisper guide system headsets (provided by the museum to participants).