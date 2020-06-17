A 35-year-old woman accused of being behind an acid attack last month on a 34-year-old woman in Kallithea, southern Athens, was remanded in custody on Tuesday.

The attack appears to have been provoked by jealousy after the 35-year-old read an exchange on Facebook between her boyfriend and the victim.

Meanwhile, fresh evidence on Tuesday indicated that the suspect had installed a geolocation app on her phone, which she used, along with a transmitter she allegedly placed on the victim’s car, to monitor her movements in real time.

Investigators believed she used the device to find out if and how often the victim visited her boyfriend. Police sources said the surveillance lasted up to a year.

Moreover, handwritten notes found in the 35-year-old’s house in Zografou indicate she was suspicious of another female colleague of her boyfriend’s, described as a “brunette.”