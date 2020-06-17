Images Tuesday of a demonstration that occupied half of Panepistimiou Street in the center of Athens while the other half was open only to pedestrian traffic were beyond surreal.

They were also a wake-up call, effectively driving home the realization that now is the opportunity to finally introduce stricter legislation on public protests.

As more public space becomes available to citizens, the conditions will be in place for individuals to practice their right to protest without paralyzing city life. The government needs to make good on its pledge.