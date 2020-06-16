ATHEX: Bourse grows 4.5% in one day

World markets were upbeat on Tuesday, following the announcement of bolstering measures by the central banks of the US and Japan, while expectations for an economic rebound starting in the second half of the year added to global stocks’ upward swing. In Greece, Athinon Avenue enjoyed a day of significant gains that rose over the course of the day across the board.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 676.91 points, adding 4.46% to Monday’s 647.98 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 4.73% to 1,642.25 points.

The banks index soared 7.22%, with Piraeus jumping 9.81%, National rising 8.06%, Alpha advancing 6.98% and Eurobank collecting 5.85%.

Public Power Corporation fetched 8.85%, Aegean Air earned 8.44%, GEK Terna augmented 6.87% and Coca-Cola HBC grabbed 6.44%. Ellaktor was the only blue chip to drop, shedding 1.28%.

In total 83 stocks boasted gains, 15 took losses and 20 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 59.6 million euros, up from Monday’s €43.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.77% to close at 48.39 points.