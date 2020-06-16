BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Bad-loan sales come to €7.3 billion in Q1

EVGENIA TZORTZI

Servicers are handling bad loans of 30.8 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday, as the companies that have taken on banks’ nonperforming loans increased their portfolios in the first quarter of the year by €7.3 billion.

The lion’s share of those loans (53%) concerns mortgage and consumer loans. Another 29% comes from bad corporate loans and the remaining 18% originates from debts of self-employed professionals, farmers and personal enterprises.

Second-quarter sales, including Alpha’s concession of the Neptune portfolio, should take the sum conceded to €35 billion.

