Protest rally, restrictions lead to congestion

Traffic was gridlocked on many roads in central Athens on Tuesday for a second day due to the restrictions that have been put in place as part of efforts to create an extensive network of pedestrian areas and bicycle lanes, dubbed the Grand Walk. The congestion was further compounded by a demonstration staged by hospital doctors who were holding a 24-hour strike to protest understaffing and budget cuts. The Grand Walk project aims to free up 50,000 square meters of space, create 2,000 parking spots for motorcycles and 12 taxi stands and speed up bus services.