Five Athens clinic officials to testify before prosecutor over coronavirus-related deaths

An Athens prosecutor has summoned five officials at the Taxiarchai clinic in Peristeri, western Athens, to testify over charges of criminal misconduct in the rapid spread of coronavirus among elderly patients at the facility, according to reports Tuesday.



A total of 28 people were in April found infected with the novel coronavirus at the private clinic specializing in kidney conditions, including patients, staff and visitors. Of those, 13 died due to an alleged lack of vigilance in compliance with health protection protocols, authorities said.



The law says that persons responsible for the death of a person due to transmission of a virus by negligence face a 10-year jail sentence. The law requires a life sentence if several people die as a result of negligence. [ANA-MPA]