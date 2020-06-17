COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
COMMUNITY

Met CEO Daniel Weiss on museums, society and the public interest

TAGS: Culture

The Gennadius Library at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens (ASCSA) will organize a live webinar featuring Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, on Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m.

In “Museums, Society, and the Public Interest,” Dr Weiss will discuss the importance of art museums within a civil society for their roles as stewards of culture, places for learning, discovery, discourse, inspiration, and pleasure.

To attend the webinar, register on Zoom by clicking here. You can also tune in on June 24 to watch the event on Facebook Live.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 