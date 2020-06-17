Met CEO Daniel Weiss on museums, society and the public interest

The Gennadius Library at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens (ASCSA) will organize a live webinar featuring Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, on Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m.



In “Museums, Society, and the Public Interest,” Dr Weiss will discuss the importance of art museums within a civil society for their roles as stewards of culture, places for learning, discovery, discourse, inspiration, and pleasure.



To attend the webinar, register on Zoom by clicking here. You can also tune in on June 24 to watch the event on Facebook Live.