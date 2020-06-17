Only 18 NGOs granted right to enter migrant centers

Only 18 nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) will reserve the right to enter reception and identification centers (RICs) as well as accommodation facilities for migrants and refugees in Greece, the Migration and Asylum Ministry said on Wednesday.



Greek lawmakers earlier this year approved the establishment of a special registry for all NGOs, staff and partners in a bid to monitor their operation.



However, only 18 of a total 40 organizations currently operating in the facilities, had submitted the necessary documents for their inclusion in the new registry by the June 14 deadline.



The names of the NGOs have not been made public.