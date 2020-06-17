NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
SYRIZA set to rebrand itself as ‘progressive alliance’

TAGS: Politics

Leftist SYRIZA opposition is expected to change its name to SYRIZA Progressive Alliance as part of the party’s efforts to diversify its political staff and expand its electoral catchment.

In a meeting of the party’s political secretariat on Tuesday, it was decided that leader Alexis Tsipras will put forward the new name at the next political council.

